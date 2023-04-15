Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 243.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of LEAI stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,403. Legacy Education Alliance has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

