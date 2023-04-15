Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 243.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance
Shares of LEAI stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,403. Legacy Education Alliance has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.
About Legacy Education Alliance
