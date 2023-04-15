Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 689,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,871,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 417,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,781,000 after purchasing an additional 148,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 517,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,933. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $140.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

