Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $120.75 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,923,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,882,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00420292 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $98.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
