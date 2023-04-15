Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $120.75 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,923,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,882,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00420292 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $98.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

