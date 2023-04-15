Litecoin Price Hits $96.17 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.99 billion and approximately $383.31 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $96.17 or 0.00317583 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011214 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,714,777 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
