Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.20.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $255.02 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.81 and its 200 day moving average is $239.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

