Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Update

Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Live Current Media Price Performance

Shares of LIVC stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.90. Live Current Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Get Live Current Media alerts:

Live Current Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. The firm develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Current Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Current Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.