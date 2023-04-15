Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Update

Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Live Current Media Price Performance
Shares of LIVC stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.90. Live Current Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.
Live Current Media Company Profile
