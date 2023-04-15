Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 68.11 ($0.84).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 48.94 ($0.61) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.67). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.07. The firm has a market cap of £32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 285,316 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($169,599.60). 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

