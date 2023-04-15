Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lonza Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LZAGY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 91,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $69.56.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.50.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.