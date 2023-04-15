LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered LPL Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.89.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $202.99 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $165.47 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.26.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.