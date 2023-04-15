Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 972,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,686,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.88 and a beta of -0.72.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee, Inc provides food and beverage items, and operates coffee retail stores. It manages pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens. Its offerings include both hot and iced freshly brewed coffee such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends.

