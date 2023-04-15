LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at KeyCorp

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.21.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

