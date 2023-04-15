LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,178,511 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 1.8% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.97% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $265,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,083. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

