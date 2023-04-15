Magic Internet Money 24 Hour Volume Hits $323,098.58 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $103.58 million and $323,098.58 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

