Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Magna International were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Magna International by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Magna International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Magna International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MGA opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.54%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

