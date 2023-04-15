Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN) Insider Sells £18,570.50 in Stock

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVNGet Rating) insider Alan Carroll sold 142,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £18,570.50 ($22,997.52).

Shares of MLVN stock opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Friday. Malvern International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 17.45 ($0.22). The stock has a market cap of £3.67 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.49.

Malvern International Plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, professional teacher training programs, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, pre-master's program, and academic and pre-sessional English programs.

