MAP Protocol Trading Up 17.6% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $118.27 million and approximately $235,648.44 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

MAP Protocol Token Trading

