Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Marston’s Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MARZF remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Friday. Marston’s has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Marston’s

Marston’s Plc engages in the breweries and pubs business. Its pubs core formats include community pubs, signature pubs, and revere pubs. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

