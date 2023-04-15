Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.00.
Masonite International Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:DOOR opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.60.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
