MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) EVP Sells $27,915.00 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas M. Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Thomas M. Ross sold 100 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Thomas M. Ross sold 6,967 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $34,835.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Thomas M. Ross sold 2,607 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $13,035.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Thomas M. Ross sold 100 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501.00.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

MaxCyte stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 53.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new position in MaxCyte during the third quarter worth about $20,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 947,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after purchasing an additional 784,524 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxCyte by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 763,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

