Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.83

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.94. Medicure shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 6,550 shares changing hands.

Medicure Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

About Medicure

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

