Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of MNTR stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,166. Mentor Capital has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $709,304.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
