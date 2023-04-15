Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MNTR stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,166. Mentor Capital has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $709,304.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mentor Capital, Inc is an operating, acquisition, and investment company, which engages in the investments of energy, mining and minerals, technology, consumer products, management services, manufacturing, medical marijuana, and cannabis sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Cannabis and Medical Marijuana, Facilities Operations Related, and Corporate and Other.

