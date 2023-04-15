MetaMUI (MMUI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $127,108.21

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $64.69 million and $127,108.21 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

