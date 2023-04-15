MetisDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $145.48 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $145.48 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $32.69 or 0.00107761 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00030005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018434 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,346.34 or 1.00041380 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 31.87730637 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,040,449.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.