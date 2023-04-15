Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MYBUF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $0.52.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

