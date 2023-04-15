Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Oppenheimer

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

NASDAQ MIST opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

