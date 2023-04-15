Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,900 shares, a growth of 286.5% from the March 15th total of 179,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,565,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. B. Riley Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Minim as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MINM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,657. Minim has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Minim shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 17th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 17th.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

