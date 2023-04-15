Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a growth of 502.0% from the March 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

Shares of MITEY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.00. 114,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,071. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.43. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

