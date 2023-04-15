MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Update

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGYOY traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

Get MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság alerts:

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

MOL Hungarian Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment covers production fields and assets under construction.

Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.