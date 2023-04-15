MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Update

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MGYOY traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.58.
