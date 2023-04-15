Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mondelez International by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $92,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

