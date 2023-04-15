Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,023,000 after buying an additional 235,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,504. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

