Morgan Stanley Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $880.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on REGN. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $840.87.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of REGN opened at $829.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $779.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $749.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
