Morgan Stanley Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $880.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on REGN. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $840.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of REGN opened at $829.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $779.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $749.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

