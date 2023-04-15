Morgan Stanley Trims Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price to $83.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXSM. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.79.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.89. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.