Morgan Stanley Trims Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Target Price to $29.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE MC opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $566,629.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,631.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,067 shares of company stock valued at $16,395,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 605.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

