My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Tops $1.90 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.90 million and $465,156.06 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004084 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00026753 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,126 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

