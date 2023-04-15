Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.59.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

