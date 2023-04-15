Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $43,121.51

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $43,121.51 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00148255 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00036129 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00040408 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003260 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,922,634 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

