Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $105.45 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $98.71 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.23.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after buying an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 55,282.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 281,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

