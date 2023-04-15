Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $182.19 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,322.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.23 or 0.00317351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00073170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.19 or 0.00534885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.62 or 0.00437357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,924,932,254 coins and its circulating supply is 40,377,434,165 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

