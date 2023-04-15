Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 177.3% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NTOIY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. 6,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,658. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Neste Oyj’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTOIY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

