Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,321 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 339,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $99,988,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded down $7.56 on Friday, reaching $338.63. 5,350,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,034,318. The stock has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.26.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

