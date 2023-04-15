New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,795 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,881,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,825,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $11.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,066,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.02. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

