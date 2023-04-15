New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.68. 2,246,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,793. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

