New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.67. 2,475,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.64.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

