New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. 6,485,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,770,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

