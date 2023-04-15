New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

American Tower Stock Down 1.9 %

AMT traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.89. 1,174,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.35. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,932 shares of company stock worth $1,127,035. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

