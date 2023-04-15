New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $5.87 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elevance Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ELV stock traded down $11.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.46. 941,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

