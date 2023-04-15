New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,086 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,397 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,816 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 125,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

AMAT traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $112.90. 5,211,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,893. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

