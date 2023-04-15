New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Chubb Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $4.34 on Friday, hitting $195.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

