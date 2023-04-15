New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,000 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 454,861 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LMT traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $487.99. 843,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $478.21 and a 200-day moving average of $466.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

