New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,600 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,866. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.02.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Securities decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

